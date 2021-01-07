WCSD Investigating Weekend Shooting Near Dresden

WEAKLEY COUNTY (January 6) — A Weakley County teenager was transported to a regional hospital over the weekend for treatment of a gunshot wound to the arm.

According to Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator Captain Randall McGowan, at approximately 6:38 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021, a 9-1-1 call was received reporting a 17-year-old male had been shot at his residence on Davis Memorial Road south of Dresden.

Prior to being taken by ambulance to the Jackson Madison County General Hospital the victim told officers he had been shot by someone unknown to him when he returned home from work and found the individual inside the residence.

If anyone has any information about this case, they are asked to call the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department at 731-364-5454.