Washburn Sworn in as New Attorney

DRESDEN (December 29) – Dresden native James Washburn completed his journey to become an attorney at law on Tuesday, December 29, when he was sworn in by Weakley County General Sessions Judge Tommy Moore to become the newest member of the Weakley County Bar.

Washburn will practice law as an associate attorney with the Washburn & Hutcherson Law Firm in Dresden. He plans to engage in a general law practice, but will focus his practice on the areas of criminal law, civil litigation, family law and estate planning.

Washburn is a 2008 graduate of Dresden High School and served four years (2009-2013) in the United States Marine Corps. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Louisville and graduated from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law with a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree in 2020.

Washburn’s wife, Audrea, other family members and Weakley County Chancery Court Judge Mike Maloan were present to watch him take the oath as a new attorney at law last week.