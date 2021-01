Gene Janes of New Castle, Indiana, passed away on December 19, 2020, at the age of 80.

He is survived by his children: David (Tina) Janes of Stevens Point, WI, and Treesa Janes Penland of Chicago, IL.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, December 26, at the Eastside Cemetery, Martin.

Bowlin Funeral Home was in charge of the final arrangements.