Patricia Lynn Stromberg, 77 of Palmersville, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Stromberg was born September 3, 1943, in Ann Arbor, MI, to the late Carl and Jean Gloria French Grob. She is survived by her husband, Carl Stromberg, also of Palmersville. There will be a memorial services announced at a later date.

Bowlin Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements.