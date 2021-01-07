Martin Firefighter Donates Award to Local Non-Profit

MARTIN (December 30) – Josh Wilson of the Martin Fire Department, who was recently honored as the 2020 Louisiana-Mississippi-West Tennessee Kiwanis District Fireman of the Year, has shared his award with a local charity.

Wilson presented a check to Mike and Jennifer Wenz of the Anna Kate Wenz FIGHT Foundation, named for their three-year-old daughter who died on March 2, 2016, after a courageous battle against cancer. Martin Kiwanis club president-elect John Mayros was present for the brief ceremony held December 30, 2020, at the fire station in Martin.

The Martin Kiwanis Club named Josh Wilson as the local 2020 Fireman of the Year and nominated him for the Louisiana-Mississippi-West Tennessee Kiwanis District Fireman of the Year. In December, Kiwanis received word that Wilson had received the district award and a $250 check to present to a local charity of his choice.

“The first charity I thought of was the Anna Kate Wenz FIGHT Foundation,” said Wilson. The mission statement of non-profit is in part “to educate, encourage, and empower others to get involved and make a different for children with cancer.”

Wilson has been a part of Martin Fire Department since 2015 and is an EMS Lieutenant/Lead Firefighter. In addition to his service as a fireman, he teaches educational courses for the Martin Fire Department.

Current Kiwanis president Annie Jones said, “Words cannot express the gratitude that the Martin Kiwanis Club has for you and the service you and others in MFD provide for our community. Your commitment and dedication do not go unnoticed.”

Wilson received an engraved plaque, along with the check, to present to the Anna Kate Wenz FIGHT Foundation.