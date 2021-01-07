Local Players Named to TCFA All-State Team

TENNESSEE (January 3) – The Tennessee Football Coaches Association has announced its picks for the All-State Football Team for 2020 with local players chosen for the designation.

Chosen as defensive players for the Division 1 Class 1A All-State Team were Kaih Reynolds of Greenfield as a linebacker and Logan Taylor of Dresden as ATH.

Chosen as offensive players for the Division 1 Class 2A All-State Team was Union City’s Wes Tilghman as quarterback. On the defensive side of the ball, Chris Barnet of McKenzie was named as a defensive lineman and Logan Lyes, also of McKenzie, was named as ATH.

In the Division 1 Class 3A All-State Team, Ty Simpson of Westview was named as quarterback.

ATH in football means athlete, which classifies players for various positions on the team as needed.

The Tennessee Football Coaches Association (TnFCA) strives to maintain the highest possible standards for the game of football and the profession of coaching. It promotes the game of football in Tennessee. The TnFCA works closely with coaches on studies pertaining to the game and provides a forum for professional discussion. In recent years, the association began a TnFCA Hall of Fame recognizing men from the state who have positively impacted the game of football and countless individuals. TnFCA is comprised of active and retired coaches, administrators and board members.