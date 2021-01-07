George Harrell Nolen, Sr. 1947 – 2020

George Nolen was born on December 10, 1947, to the late Archie and Erma Nolen in McKenzie, TN. He passed away on December 22, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

The family will have a walk-through visitation with mask required on Saturday, January 2, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Brummitt McKenzie Funeral Home. A private family service will follow. Interment with military honors is at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

He was an Army veteran. George leaves behind his wife, Gloria Nolen, McKenzie, TN.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home was in charge of the final arrangements.