Elsie Marie Penick 1944 – 2020

Mrs. Elsie Marie Penick, 76, of Paris, TN, died Saturday, December 26, at Henry County Medical Center.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 1, 2021, at Wood Cemetery, Martin, TN, with Rev. Mike Blake officiating, with burial to follow. Friends and family may assemble at the cemetery at 10:45 Saturday.

Mrs Penick was preceded in death by her husband, William David Penick. Mrs. Penick is survived by her son, David Penick, Martin, TN

