Cynthia Haley 1931 – 2020

Mrs. Cynthia Anne Baumgartner Haley, 89, of Martin died Monday, December 21, at Weakley County Nursing and Rehab Center in Dresden.

Graveside service was Monday, December 28, in East Side Cemetery with Rev. Randy Cooper officiating.

Mrs. Haley was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Haley, Sr. (Lt Col, Ret.).

She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Phil) Maness and Karen (Tommy) Wilson both of Martin

Murphy Funeral Home was in charge of the final arrangements.