School Children Make Christmas Cards for Nursing Home Residents

BY DAVID FISHER

david@dresdenenterprise.com

DRESDEN (December 16) — According to Weakley County Archives Director Amy Pullen, the Archives provided Dresden Elementary School students with the art supplies needed to create Christmas cards for the residents at Weakley County Nursing Home.

“We plan on making it an annual event,” Pullen said. “The kids absolutely love doing it.”

She expressed her appreciation to the teachers and students who helped make the project a huge success.