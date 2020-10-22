Rebecca Earls Sanders 1946 – 2020

GREENFIELD – A graveside service for Rebecca Earls Sanders, age 74, of Greenfield, TN, was held Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Morris Cemetery in Greenfield, TN. She was born on June 30, 1950, and died on October 6, 2020. Rebecca is survived by daughters Robin Grooms and husband Greg, and Rene Rial. She also leaves behind sister Jo Ann Lyles and husband Robert, brother Jerry Earls and wife Patti; five grandchildren, two nieces and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, J.B. Earls and mother, Margaret Reynolds.

(Williams Funeral Home)