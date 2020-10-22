Linda Faye Cox 1943 – 2020

SPRINGVILLE – Linda Faye Cox, age 77, of Springville, TN, died Friday morning at her residence. The family will received friends Tuesday, October 20. Funeral services were conducted in Bowlin Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bobby Sanders officiating. Burial followed in Martin Memorial Gardens.

Linda was born June 1, 1943, in Dresden, TN, to the late J.C. and Mildred (Nevil) McDaniel. Linda was a member of Springville Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rockie Dale Robertson and brother, Billy Ray McDaniel. Survivors include her daughter, Belinda (Rickey) Filback of Dresden; sister, Eula Mae Griffith; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

(Bowlin Funeral Home)