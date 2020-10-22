Larry Hartford Gatewood 1945 – 2020

MISSION, TEXAS – Larry Hartford Gatewood, resident of Mission, Texas, and formerly of Weakley County, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg, TX. Mr. Gatewood was born May 5, 1945, in Martin, TN. He worked at Airport Machine Shop as a lathe operator and retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Union City after 28 years of service. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and team roper, operating Circle G Ranch & Roping Arena in Latham. In the years after his retirement, he enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson trike with the TN and TX Patriot Guard Riders in honor of our nation’s military members and fallen heroes. He was a member of Pilot Oak Baptist Church.

Larry is survived by his wife, Cheryl Elliott Gatewood of Mission, TX; three children: Tammy Sherrill (Don) of Oakland, TN, Richard Gatewood of Clarksville, TN and Larry Gene Gatewood Ascensio (Zona) of Hampton, VA; eleven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Mr. Gatewood was preceded in death by his parents, Ivery H. and Elmer Alice Smith Gatewood of Weakley County and seven siblings; James Gatewood of Fulton, KY; H.B. Gatewood of Latham, TN; Freddie Gene Gatewood of Martin, TN; Nell Ruth Winstead of Dukedom, KY; Leona Mae Harris of St. Charles, MO; Valda Meyer of Dallas, GA; and Evelyn Holladay of Cookeville, TN.

After a delay due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Mr. Gatewood’s Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden, TN. Family and friends may begin gathering at the funeral home at 1:30 p.m.

