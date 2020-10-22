Kenneth Daniel Kesterson 1950 – 2020

DRESDEN – Kenneth Daniel Kesterson, age 69, of Dresden, TN passed away on October 6, surrounded by immediate family. He served in the Army National Guard. He was born November 23, 1950.

Mr. Kesterson is survived by his wife, Patty Kesterson of Puryear, TN; son, Clayton D. Kesterson and wife, Amanda of Eagleville, TN; daughter, Rebecca K. Long and husband, Eric of Paris, TN; and brothers, Greg Kesterson of Jackson, TN, John Kesterson of Harlingen, TX, Doug Brasfield of Durand, MI, Phillip Kesterson of McKenzie, TN, and Corey Kesterson of Dyer, TN.

Mr. Kesterson will be laid to rest at Sunset Cemetery, with a private memorial service taking place at a later date.

(Williams Funeral Home)