James M. Chandler 1948 – 2020

SHARON – James Chandler, age 72, of Sharon, TN, died October 14, 2020. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. until service time.

He was born September 22, 1948.

Mr. Chandler was survived by his, son Scott Chandler and wife, Carmen of Texas, and two grandchildren. Mr. Chandler was preceded in death by his father, Gwen Chandler and mother, Winnie Roberts.

(Williams Funeral Home)