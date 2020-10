Imogene “Jean” Gallimore 1938 – 2020

GREENFIELD – Imogene “Jean” Gallimore, age 81, of Greenfield, TN, died October 17, 2020. A graveside service was held Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Morris Cemetery in Greenfield, TN. Mrs. Gallimore was born on December 31, 1938, in Greenfield to Harold Rogers and Charlene Douglas Rogers. She is survived by her daughter, Johnna Taylor and husband, Bee of Greenfield; son, Jerrell Beckett of McKenzie; three sisters, Shirley Harrington-Dildine, Alice Parham, and Mary Rogers. She also leaves behind brother, Ron Rogers, grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husbands, James Beckett, Bobby Gallimore and son, Jeff Beckett.

(Williams Funeral Home)