Edith Lamb 1927 – 2020

MARTIN – Mrs. Edith A. Lamb, age 93, of Martin died Sunday, October 18, 2020, at West Tennessee Volunteer Hospital in Martin.

She was born on May 24, 1927, to Samuel and Minnie Kirby of Dieterich, IL, who preceded her in death.

Graveside service will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at West Union Cemetery near Dresden, Tennessee. Family and friends may meet in the cemetery at 12:45.

Mrs. Lamb was a member of Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church near Dresden. She was retired from the former Wormser Manufacturing in Sharon.

She is survived by three sons, David (Janet) Lamb of South Fulton, TN, Steve (Jane) Lamb of Alamo, KY and Jerry (Laura) Lamb of Camden, TN; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren; one sister, Geneva Quinto of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Lamb was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years on November 26, 2019, Walter K. Lamb; five brothers, Clifford, Lonnie, Alan, Noble and Paul Kirby; two sisters, Thelma Kirby and Elise Beccue.

