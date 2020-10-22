Billy Jr. Washburn 1935 – 2020

McKENZIE – Billy Jr. Washburn, 85, of McKenzie died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at West Tennessee Volunteer Hospital Martin.

Funeral Services for Mr. Billy Jr. Washburn are Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Brummitt McKenzie Funeral Home. Interment is at Caledonia Cemetery and Brother Jim Roberts will officiate.

He was born August 8, 1935 in Lexington, TN, to the late Vester Arden and Ardell Dovie Ross Washburn.

He is survived by his daughter, Kechia (Jason) Baucum; son, Timothy Craig (Joann) Washburn; two sisters, Arlene Washburn Davis and Louise Washburn Moore; sister-in-law Ramona Washburn; two brothers, Fred (Hazel) Washburn and Wayford Washburn, Sr.; six grandchildren and one great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Alice Washburn, a daughter, Alicia Dawn Washburn and two brothers, James Lloyd Washburn and Leo Washburn.

(Brummit Funeral Home)