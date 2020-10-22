Betty S. Crocker 1939 – 2020

GREENFIELD – Private graveside services for Betty S. Crocker, age 81, of Greenfield, TN, will be held at New Prospect Cemetery. She was born on September 17, 1939, and died on October 12, 2020. Betty is survived by daughters Tina Grooms and husband Ricky of Greenfield, and Tammy Etheridge and husband Mark Gleason. She also leaves behind brothers, Joe Tegethoff and Charlie Tegethoff; three grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Crocker, father Robert Tegethoff, mother Susie White, sister Wyvonne Rogers, and brother Billy Tegethoff.

(Williams Funeral Home)