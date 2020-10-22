Alice Jane Washburn 1942 – 2020

McKENZIE – Alice Jane Washburn, 78, of McKenzie, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at West Tennessee Volunteer Hospital Martin.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Alice Jane Washburn are Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Brummitt McKenzie Funeral Home. Interment is at Caledonia Cemetery and Brother Jim Roberts will officiate.

She was born on September 30, 1942 in Weakley County to the late J.C. and Opal Rumley McCain.

She is survived by her daughter Kechia (Jason) Baucum; son Timothy Craig (Joann) Washburn; six grandchildren and one great-grandson .

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Alicia Dawn Washburn. Her husband of 59 years, Billy Washburn, died in an automobile accident with her.

(Brummit Funeral Home)