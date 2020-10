Virginia C. Feathers 1929 – 2020

MARTIN – Mrs. Virginia C. Feathers, age 90 of Martin TN, died Friday, October 9, at West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital. She was born on October 30, 1929.

Graveside services were on, Wednesday, October 14, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Memphis, TN.

Mrs. Feathers was preceded in death by her husband, Cleveland W. Feathers; her sister, Dorothy Jean Buford; and her parents, Homer P. and Ethel Hawks Cochran.

Mrs Feathers is survived by her daughter, Karen (Sam) Lewallen, Martin, TN; her grandson; and two great grandchildren.

