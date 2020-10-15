Thomas M. (Tom) Summers 1928 – 2020

LOGANVILLE – Thomas M. (Tom) Summers passed away on October 4, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born and raised in Weakley County, Tennessee, to Edd & Opal Summers. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Hazel Adams, and his brother, Billy Wren Summers. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ruth Ann (King) Summers. He is also survived by his sons Tom (Becky) Summers of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Bob (Liz) Summers of Bishop, Georgia.

Additionally, he is survived by his seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and his five nieces and nephews. Tom was reared in a farming community in West Tennessee. Upon graduation from Dresden High School, he enlisted in the Army and served in the occupation forces in Kobe, Japan, in 1946. He began his professional career with the REA Express Agency serving in various managerial positions for 25 years throughout the Southeast. Later, he was named the Director of DeKalb County’s Fleet and Maintenance Division where he worked the remainder of his career.

In retirement, Tom returned to his childhood roots as a “gentleman” farmer on his home and acreage in Loganville where he worked daily into his mid-eighties. Tom also served in various civic activities to include a term as President of the Loganville Lions Club. He and Ruth Ann have remained members of Clairmont Presbyterian Church for the last 45 years. His greatest legacy, in addition to being a loving husband and father, will be the time and devotion he gave as a “Grandy/Gee Gaw” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His impact on them was significant and will be felt for generations to come. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Loganville Lions Club, P.O. Box 1431, Loganville, GA 30052. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 12, 2020 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Chaplain Jim Ross will officiate. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville, Georgia. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM prior to the service at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

(Paid Obit – Tim Stewart Funeral Home)