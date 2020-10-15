The Chopping Block Ranch Restaurant in Dresden is Open for Business

BY DAVID FISHER

DRESDEN (September 30) – The latest business to open in the City of Dresden is The Chopping Block Ranch, located at 114 North Wilson St., which is in the same building previously occupied by The Coffee Cup. The restaurant opened for business Wednesday, September 30. Plans call for the store to offer a grand opening some time in November.

As customers entered the newly-decorated store that day, they were greeted by co-owners Jim Crawford and Steve Pecktol; Brandon Kiddler, who is in charge of fresh meat sales; and five other restaurant employees.

Crawford, who owns a mechanical contracting company, is a fourth generation citizen of Dresden and is well known in the community by his many friends and acquaintances. Pecktol, who was the maintenance supervisor and customer relations manager for Frog Properties, is originally from Kingsport, Tennessee.

“This is the first venture we’ve ever been involved in,” Crawford said. “We’re very excited about it and hope to do really well with it. We are trying to be unique and offer the public something a little different for breakfast and lunch, and I think we’ve met our goal in doing that. If we work hard, I think we’re going to have a pretty good business.”

Crawford states prepared high-quality, custom-cut, farm-fresh meats are sold at The Chopping Block Ranch’s deli. He notes there are assorted farm-to-table meals available for breakfast, lunch and dinner. This includes various sandwiches with chips and a drink for in-store dining or to-go orders. Items on the menu are made from locally-grown, farm-raised beef and pork. This includes hamburger, ribeye steak, tenderloin, pork and sausage sandwiches. They also serve chicken sandwiches and shrimp tacos. Lunchmeat sandwiches and salads are also available. Local breads are used in the sandwiches.

Additionally, the restaurant is known as a coffee house. It serves up a great selection of coffees, cappuccinos and frappuccinos.

The business also offers their customers large quantities of meat sold in bulk.

“We will eventually process our fresh meat at our 109 South Wilson St. location,” Crawford said. He notes this building was recently remodeled and given a fresh look.

“I’ve been very surprised by the number of people who have been in so far,” Crawford said.

“Our premise is to focus on farm-raised beef and pork – not only selling it prepped, but fresh as well.”

The Chopping Block Ranch is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.