Teddy Lewis Sadler 1940 – 2020

August 29, 1940 – October 07, 2020

MARTIN – Teddy Lewis Sadler age 80 of Martin, passed away October 7, 2020 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Graveside funeral services were held on Friday, October 9 at Bible Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Martin.

Teddy Sadler was born on August 29, 1940 to the late H.L. Sadler and Mary Parker Sadler in Dresden, TN. He is survived by his wife, Linda Davis Sadler of Martin, his son, Christopher Sadler of Alabama, his daughters, Teresa Lamb of Dresden, and Magen Beard of Martin, his brother Freddy Sadler of Dresden, 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

(Bowlin Funeral Home)