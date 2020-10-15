Mary Ruth Potts 1938 – 2020

LATHAM – Mary Ruth Potts, 82 of the Latham community, passed away Monday, October 12, at her home. Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 14, at 2:00 pm, at the Oak Grove Cemetery near Dukedom, with burial to immediately follow. Visitation will be Wednesday, at Bowlin Funeral Home from 12:30 pm until 1:30 pm.

Mary Ruth Potts was born on February 12, 1938, to the late Walter and Hazel Hodge Damons. She is survived by sons Bobby Joe (Kathy) Potts, Mark (Nina) Potts, and Jerry (Shelia) Potts, daughters Deborah Potts, Phyllis (Bobby) Garrigus, Mary Beth VanCleave, and Carol Pipkin, and sister in law Sammie Damons, 9 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bob Potts, and brothers W.C., Sherrill K., and Jerry T. Damons.

