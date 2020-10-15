PORT ST. LUCIE – Ms. Mary Magdalene Steigert born on April 5, 1942 died Wednesday, October 7 at age 78, in Port St. Lucie, Florida, at Vitas Hospice.

Graveside service will be Saturday, October 17, 2020, 10:00 A.M. in Corinth Cemetery II in Sharon. Family and friends may assemble at 9:45 A. M. in the cemetery.

Ms. Steigert is survived by her daughters, Ange (Rene) Sprunger of Nokamis, Florida, Carolyn (Adam) Lunz and Carrie Lee (Vinny) Thomson both of Port St. Lucie, Florida; sisters, Shirley Watson of Sharon, TN and Thelma Adamson of Westfield, Indiana; seven grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Blair and Carrie Lee Hall; three brothers, Johnny Blair, Tommy Blair and Eldridge Blair; three sisters, Ruth Wright, Jeorgia Zachary and Bertha Lee Blair.

