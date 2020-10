MARTIN – Miss Marcella Nadine Bain born on February 19, 1933, died at age 87 on Sunday, October 11, at her home in Martin.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Miss Bain is survived by her nephew, Randy Bissing of Lee’s Summit, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard T. Bain and Ida Odom Bain.

(Murphy Funeral Home)