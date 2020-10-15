John George Killebrew 1932 – 2020

HUMBOLDT – Mr. John George Killebrew, age 87, died Monday, October 12, 2020, at Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt, Tennessee.

Graveside service will be held Thursday, October 15, 2:00 P.M. in East Side Cemetery. Family and friends may assemble at 1:45 P.M. in the cemetery.

Mr. Killebrew was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Ann Smith Killebrew, and his wife, Louise Upchurch Killebrew; his parents, Doyle Moore Killebrew and Molly Elizabeth Trevathan Killebrew; one brother, Billy Ray Killebrew.

Mr. Killebrew was veteran, U.S. Army.

He is survived by his daughter, Beth (David) Stallings of Newbern, TN; and his two grandsons.

(Murphy Funeral Home)