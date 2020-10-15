Brenda Kay Cobb 1947 – 2020

MARTIN – Brenda Kay Cobb, 73 of Dresden, passed away Thursday, October 8; at West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin. Graveside funeral services were on Tuesday, October 13, at West Union Cemetery in Dresden. There will not be any public visitation. Brenda was born April 18, 1947, in Martin, TN, to the late Lloyd and Mildred Turner Stallings. She is survived by her daughter Angie (Lynn) Quick, and 2 grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Larry Cobb, son Brian Cobb, and a sister Shelby Stallings.

(Bowlin Funeral Home)