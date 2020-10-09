Relay for Life Features Survivor Parade

MARTIN (October 3) – The Weakley County Relay For Life was held at the Martin Recreation Complex in Martin Saturday, October 3. While the annual event was condensed due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, guests enjoyed a parade throughout the park.

The event is held each year to celebrate survivors and remember those who have lost their battle with cancer. Honorary Chair for this year’s Relay For Life was Leigh Hart of Dresden.

This year’s event was much different than in years’ past. The first major change was the addition of a drive-through survivors’ parade. Survivors and family members decorated their vehicles and drive through the Recreation Complex starting at Westview High School. After the parade, Rachel Lovell with the Weakley County Relay For Life, welcomed all in attendance. Lovell stated that, “While the world continues to navigate through a global pandemic, cancer has not taken a back seat.” She also stressed the importance of events to benefit cancer research.

Luminaria bags were placed near the pond at the Martin Recreation Complex to give family and friends a peaceful place to remember those lost to cancer.

Secondhand Smoke donated food here all money raised went directly to Relay For Life. Live music was provided by Collin Stricklin of Martin.

All money raised from this event benefits the American Cancer Society to help fund future research towards finding a cure for cancer.