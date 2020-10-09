Dresden Brings Home Win from South Fulton

BY JASMINE WILLIAMS

jasmine@dresdenenterprise.com

SOUTH FULTON (October 2) – Dresden High School went on the road Friday night for a region game against South Fulton. The importance of this game could not be understated as the Lions held a 1-2 record in the region. The Lions left South Fulton with a win of 20-6.

Dresden started the game with a big play as Raymond Johnson made a 49-yard pass from Tatum Oliver resulting in a touchdown. The Lions took the early lead at 7-0 and did not score for the rest of the first half. South Fulton broke through the Lions defense in the second quarter, but failed to make the two-point conversion. This had Dresden with a one-point lead at halftime.

The Lions came back in the second half with another touchdown by Johnson, who had a 67-yard pass and run. The team failed at the extra point, but increased its lead to 13-6. South Fulton was unable to break past Dresden and never scored in the second half. Dresden scored another touchdown in the fourth quarter. This time it was Tristan Jett, who made a touchdown after Oliver’s 30-yard pass. The Lions were able to make the extra point and took the game 20-6.

The Lions’ defense shined the most with 24 total tackles, six for a loss of yards, and Jett catching an interception. Trevor Moore and Logan Taylor both had four tackles.

On the offense, the Lions had quarterback Oliver throw for 247 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Chandler Turnbow led in rushing yards with 155 yards, while DeAngelo Lambert had 34 yards. Raymond Johnson finished the game with 125 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Jett was finished the game with one touchdown and 83 yards.

The Lions hope to continue winning as they face off against the Rebels at McKenzie Friday night. Kickoff is 7 p.m.