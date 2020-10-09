Chargers Fall to South Gibson

MARTIN – The Westview Chargers hosted South Gibson Friday, October 2, when the team fell 26-19 to the Hornets despite a hard push in the second half.

Westview began the game in the first quarter with scoring a touchdown, but could not stop South Gibson in the second quarter. In the second quarter, South Gibson scored four touchdowns, resulting in a score of 26-going into the halftime. The Chargers were able to get some momentum back in the second half with two more touchdowns, but it was too late for Westview. The game concluded with the Chargers falling 26-19.

Despite the loss the Chargers’ defense did well as it prevented South Gibson from scoring at all during the second half. Lane Pierpoint led the team in tackles with 11 and Hayden Smith had 8. Christian Ingram had one tackle, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a tackle for a loss of yards.

The offense had Ty Simpson with 132 rushing yards, but threw one interception. Marquis Taylor led in rushing with 18 carries for 141 and made all three touchdowns for Westview. Receiving the most Friday was Garner Anderson, with two catches for 42 yards and Javion Goins close behind with 38 yards from five catches.

Punter Jackson Abel made three punts in the game for 115 yards.

The Chargers hope to bring home a win Friday as they travel to Nashville Ensworth. Westview was scheduled to play against Bolivar, but that team is under COVID-19 restrictions.