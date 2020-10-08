UTM’s Spiegel Chosen for Fulbright Scholar

Submitted by University Relations

MARTIN (September 24) – Dr. Harriette Spiegel, lecturer of educational technology at the University of Tennessee at Martin, has earned the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award to conduct research and lecture at St. Mary’s University in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Spiegel will continue her project “Disseminating Digital Accessibility: Exploring Pathways to Reaching Full Awareness” at St. Mary’s University beginning in January. Her research will explore questions about digital accessibility, and she will deliver training on creating accessible digital materials.

“I am honored to have been awarded this wonderful opportunity to serve as a Fulbright Research Chair at St. Mary’s University and to be able to explore several aspects of digital accessibility,” said Spiegel. “I will be researching how best to spread the word on the importance of producing accessible digital output. I also look forward to the possibilities of scholarly exchange with my host community and will deliver some training in how to follow guidelines for digital accessibility.”

Fulbright award recipients are chosen based on academic and professional achievement, service and leadership. Spiegel is one of more than 800 Fulbright U.S. Scholar recipients who will teach and conduct research abroad for the 2020-21 academic year.

The Fulbright Program was established in 1946 by U.S. Senator J. William Fulbright to build lasting international connections through education. According to the Fulbright Program, the educational exchange organization has “given more than 390,000 students, scholars, teachers, artists, and professionals of all backgrounds and fields the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research, exchange ideas, and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns.”

