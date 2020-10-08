Mums Fundraiser Offered by Dresden Rotary Club

DRESDEN (October 5) – On Friday, October 2, Dresden Rotary Club volunteers (L to R) Kate Bynum and Joey Winstead distributed mums to local citizens purchasing the festive fall flowers in support of local charitable programs. Dresden Rotary Club President Joey Winstead states money raised by the annual mums sale helps fund assorted Rotary programs. He said the money funds scholarships for local high school students entering college and also supports the Backpack Program, which provides youngsters with food to carry home after school for the weekend, and other worthy causes. Winstead expressed his appreciation to local citizens purchasing the mums in support of these programs.