Luke’s Auto Specializing in Diesel Repairs

BY JASMINE WILLIAMS

jasmine@dresdenenterprise.com

Luke’s Auto & Diesel Repair has been very busy since opening up in Dresden earlier this year. The owner, Luke Higgs, is a native of Dresden and offers eight years of experience with automotive and diesel repairs. His team includes Ken Kanaday, Cody Scronce and Zack VanMeter, who each have at least five years of experience.

Higgs wanted to open his business up in Dresden because it is his hometown.

Luke’s is one of a handful of diesel repair shops in Weakley County.

Luke’s Auto & Diesel Repair is certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), which is only given to those who have completed an automotive repair training program and tests to ensure they know how to work on mechanical, electrical and other automotive systems.

The team at Luke’s specializes in Cummins Turbo Diesel, Ford Power Stroke Diesel and Duramax Diesel auto parts and repairs.

When asked about his business’s success so far Higgs stated, “We do everything right the first time and make sure that when everything leaves here, it’s right.”

Passerbys may have noticed the new driveway and paving project that transformed the entrance to the locally-owned business.

Luke’s Auto & Diesel Repair is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. The business is located at 999 Highway 22 in Dresden and can be contacted at 731-234-6560. Look Luke’s up on Facebook at Luke’s Auto and Diesel Repair.