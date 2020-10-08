Discovery Park of America Continues with Plans for Saturday Cruise-In

UNION CITY (October 10) – Discovery Park of America proceeds with plans for the Discovery Park Cruise-In Saturday, October 10, 2020. This year, park officials anticipate more than 100 vintage cars will be on display for guests to enjoy.

“We are looking forward to another successful cruise-in this year,” said Karl Johnson, IT director and point-of-contact for the event. “We want to be as safe and healthy as possible while still putting on a great show for our guests and participants.”

Those who wish to participate in the cruise-in can do so at no charge. All participants will receive two general admission passes to Discovery Park for the day, a bag full of goodies from sponsors and other local businesses, plus a chance to win different door prizes throughout the day. One grand prize trophy will be awarded at the end of the show. There will be food, vendors and a swap meet on the grounds near the cruise-in. Guests who are visiting the park on this day can enjoy the cruise-in with their park admission.

“Gates open at 8:30 a.m. for cruise-in participants on October 10, and we will have plenty of staff to greet them and help park their classic cars,” said Jeff Davis, transportation specialist for Discovery Park. “I always enjoy seeing the different cars that arrive and spend the day here at the park.”

The cruise-in will be located in the back of Discovery Center near STEM Landing. Discovery Park is strictly following all health and safety guidelines to make sure families and staff are safe during their visit and events. Discovery Park representatives said they care for the health and safety of everyone who visits, therefore all guests three and older are required to wear masks when visiting the park.

The Discovery Park Cruise-In is sponsored by Jerry Ward Autoplex, Buddy’s Wrecker Service and O’Reilly Auto Parts. Gates open for participants at 8:30 a.m., and the cruise-in begins at 10 a.m. for guests.