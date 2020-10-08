Buff City Joins Red Fern for ‘Paws Crossed’ Fundraiser

The Red Fern Animal Shelter, located in Dresden, and Buff City Soaps in Martin have recently joined together for a fundraiser to help the many animals currently at Red Fern. Red Fern is taking orders for Buff City’s soap, dubbed “Paws Crossed,” which is the shop’s signature “Narcissist” scented soap.

The fundraiser came about after Red Fern was unable to hold two large fundraisers this year due to COVID-19. The shelter normally offers a bake sale in the fall and spring, which combined, brings in nearly $3,000 that goes directly to the shelter. The cancelation of these fundraisers has limited the budget for the organization, which provides a safe, no-kill shelter for animals in Weakley County.

The specialty soap fundraiser is being held and all orders and money are due by October 10. Each bar of soap is $7 or three bars for $20. All orders must be made with Red Fern in order for the money to go towards the shelter. Checks, cash and PayPal are accepted as forms of payment.

The money raised from this fundraiser will benefit the shelter, with the bulk being used for veterinary visits and medications needed for some animals.

The shelter appreciates all money raised through this fundraiser.

Buff City Soaps representatives stated this is one of many fundraisers that the downtown Martin shop helps the community with, supporting local churches, non-profits, youth groups and school projects.

For more information, find Red Fern Animal Shelter on Facebook.