Property Tax Notices Going Out Next Week

WEAKLEY COUNTY (September 29) – The Weakley County Office of the Trustee is busy this week getting property tax notices ready to be sent out beginning Monday, October 5.

According to Trustee Marci Floyd, the office has mailed out notices to the county’s tax relief applicants. Those who qualify for property tax relief include veterans who are permanently and totally disabled, as well as individuals 65 years and older who fall within a certain income bracket.

Floyd explained disabled veterans who are approved through the Veterans Administration and the State of Tennessee as permanently and 100-percent disabled can qualify for up to $805 in relief for their property taxes.

Residents of Weakley County who are 65 and older who have an annual income less than $30,700 for all who are listed on the property are eligible to receive up to $133 in a credit toward their property tax bills. All property owners on the residence must show income tax statements from 2019 and sign the property tax relief application to determine eligibility for the credit.

As residents begin to receive property tax notices, they have options for payments. They can bring their payments to the Weakley County Trustee’s Office, located at 116 West Main St., Room 101, Dresden, TN 38225 in the Weakley County Courthouse. A drop box is set up outside of the courthouse for payment drop offs during business hours. Eventually, the county will offer a 24-hour-a-day, 7-day-a-week drop box outside of the courthouse for payments. According to the Weakley County Mayor’s Office, the drop boxes are on order and it is not known when the expected delivery and set times are for placement.

The Trustee’s Office also offers an online payment option, with a $2.75 e-check processing fee and 2.75 percent fee for credit or debit card payments online. To access the online payment portal, visit http://www.weakleycountytn.gov/trustee . Floyd said the county also offers property owners a monthly payment option to spread their tax payments out. While the monthly payments are ideally set up in March to pay throughout the year, residents still have the option to set up monthly bank drafts any time of year.

“With these uncertain times, we ask residents to go ahead and pay their taxes as soon as they are able. The deadline of February 28, 2021, is something I cannot extend as the property tax-collection season is already five months long,” Floyd shared.

“If people cannot get to our office to make a payment due to a disability, I’ll come to them. We will pick up payments and we will get people taken care of. All they have to do is just give us a call and we can make it happen. I want to work with our property owners to make sure they have a way to pay their taxes,” Floyd added.

The Trustee said the county is anticipating receipt of approximately $11,017,939 in tax collections. Since taking the position in 2008, Floyd’s office has a 99-percent tax collection rate for the county. Call 731-364-3643 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. for additional information.