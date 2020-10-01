COVID Cases Rise Among Employees, Residents of Nursing Homes

BY SABRINA BATES

WEAKLEY COUNTY (September 28) – As the number of active COVID-19 cases continue to show a decline in the region among the general population, state data shows nursing homes and assisted living facilities are seeing an increase in positive cases among residents and staff members.

Data reported Friday, September 25, 2020, by the Tennessee Department of Health reflects Diversicare of Martin recorded 40 COVID-19 patients in the facility that has a resident census of 92. There were four resident deaths listed and 20 staff members who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

AHC VanAyer of Martin, a facility with 58 patients, had a report of 14 residents contracting COVID-19, one resident death and 16 positive staff members.

Although Weakley County Nursing Home of Dresden showed no residents who were COVID positive, there were two staff members listed on Friday’s report.

In Obion County, AHC Union City with 72 patients reported seven COVID-19-positive residents, one resident death and nine positive staff members.

The Waters of Union City, with a resident census of 42, had a report of seven COVID-19-positive residents, two resident deaths and 12 positive staff members.

Huntingdon Health and Rehabilitation in Carroll County showed 14 COVID-19-positive staff members, one resident death and three residents who had contracted the novel coronavirus. The rehabilitation facility has a patient census of 66.

Life Care Center of Bruceton-Hollow Rock in Carroll County reported five COVID-19-positive staff members and one resident who had contracted the virus. The facility has a patient census of 70.

Data released Monday afternoon by the Tennessee Department of Health reflected a total case count for Weakley County 1,212. There were 141 active cases reported and 19 COVID-19-related deaths. The total number of residents hospitalized was listed at 28.

Henry County’s case numbers also show a decline with a total of 628 cases. Only 50 of those are considered active. Henry County recorded nine COVID-19-related deaths and 38 hospitalized patients.

Carroll County’s case count is still below 1,000 as of Monday, September 28, with 905 total coronavirus cases. Of those, 106 are considered active. Carroll County recorded 20 COVID-19-related deaths and 45 hospitalized patients.

In Obion County, case numbers have hit 1,200 as of Monday, September 28. Obion’s active case count is the highest in the four-county region at 164. The county has recorded 11 COVID-19-related deaths and 46 hospitalized residents.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order granting county mayors the authority to issue mask mandates in public spaces is set to expire today (Wednesday, September 30) at 11:59 p.m.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum issued a countywide mask mandate in public spaces effective August 11, 2020, in accordance with Lee’s Executive Order #54.