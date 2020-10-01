Carl Perkins Center to Host First-Ever Virtual Auction

MARTIN – (September 28) – The Exchange Club Carl Perkins Centers for the Prevention of Child Abuse are joining forces to offer a virtual auction with items presented by all Centers across West Tennessee. This Digital Auction for a Digital Age will feature more than 200 items for bid such as home décor, fashion, food and services.

This virtual fundraiser is in response to COVID-19 cancelling many of the yearly fundraisers the Exchange Club normally hosts, specifically the Centers’ annual gala and auction. The Weakley/Obion Counties Carl Perkins Center will have 10 to 15 items up for bidding. This will feature items from local businesses from both counties.

The money raised from these items will go directly to the center in Martin. Amber Whitten, Director of the Carl Perkins Center located in Martin, stated only the items for sell from Weakley and Obion counties will benefit the local CPC.

“Over the past several months, the Center has faced the challenges presented by COVID-19 head on, adapting and strategizing to continue our vital services. The internet has become the primary medium for many of us to interact with our community and the world. So why not share some digital fun with the West Tennessee with an online auction and help our children at the same time?” a press release noted.

On September 28th the Center is sharing a Web address for registration and to view the items up for grabs. Bidding will open at 9 a.m. October 1. The virtual auction will end at 3 p.m. October 15.

This online auction comes after the annual Circles of Hope Telethon, which brought only a little more than $12,000 for the Weakley/Obion Counties Carl Perkins Center. This amount is similar to previous years and will help the Center’s goal of ending child abuse in the area.

The money raised from the online auction will help provide services, such as paying for stuffed animals, food and other resources provided to families of victims of child abuse and neglect across Weakley and Obion counties.

If this online auction is successful, there could be more in the future. For more information, contact Stephanie Isaacs at 731-668-4000 or email sisaacs@carlperkinscenter.org.