Mask Mandate in Public Spaces Remains in Place for County

WEAKLEY COUNTY (September 30) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued an Executive Order Tuesday, September 29 eliminating the cap on social gatherings across the state. With that EO, the governor also extended the authority for county and metropolitan mayors to issue mask mandates for public spaces.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum said today (Wednesday, September 30) he will sign Executive Order #3 for Weakley County extending the mask mandate for Weakley Countians.

An Order issued last month was set to expire at midnight, unless it was rescinded or extended. Bynum explained the reduction of restrictions issued by the Governor’s office yesterday “speaks to the importance of having other safety measures in place.”

“COVID-19 is still very much with us and prevalent in our community,” the county mayor added. In an interview with The Enterprise in August, Bynum said while the recovery rate of COVID-19 is high among the majority of the population, he was elected to represent all Weakley Countians, including those in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Bynum noted the wearing of masks when social distancing isn’t possible, good hand-washing and sanitizing are precautions needed to further slow the spread of COVID-19, and helps as the onset of flu season in the region.

Weakley County’s Executive Order #3 is set to expire at midnight Friday, October 30, unless it is rescinded or extended.