1996 – 2020

MARTIN – Mr. William “Willie” Cloar, age 23, of Martin died Friday, September 18, at Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Mr. Cloar is survived by his parents, Tonia Everett of Martin and Kevin Cloar of Union City; brother, Tyler Everett, two sisters, Samantha Nichols and Alexia Kocsis.; two nieces and one nephew.

He was a Marine veteran.

(Murphy Funeral Home)