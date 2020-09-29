1963 – 2020

CHESTNUT GLADE – Rocky Don Pond age 56 of Chestnut Glade Community passed away at his home on September 16. Graveside funeral services were held on Sunday, September 20 in New Hope Cemetery near Latham. Visitations with the family took place on Sunday, September 20 at Bowlin Funeral Home. Rocky Pond was born October 25, 1963 to Donald George Pond and Charolette Forney Hopkins Pond in Perry, TX. He is survived by his mother, Charolette Forney Hopkins Pond of South Fulton, TN., his wife, Freida Pond of Chestnut Glade, his son, Josh (Bethany) Pond of Martin, his daughter, Kayla Pond of Lewisburg, TN., his sister, Terri (Jeff) Crabtree of South Fulton, TN. and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald George Pond.

