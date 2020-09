1954 – 2020

GREENFIELD – Graveside Service for Juanita McAlister age 65 of Greenfield, TN were held on Sunday September 20th at Highland Cemetery in Greenfield. Juanita was survived by daughter Monica McAlister, son Jonathan Davidson and wife Melissa, and sister Ramona Cavender and husband Joe. She also leaves behind one grandchild, four nieces, and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents Bennie H. McCartney, Carolyn Walters, and sister Susan Cantrell.

(Williams Funeral Home)