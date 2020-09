1952 – 2020

MARTIN – Mrs. Joyce Rae Quarles Ferrell, age 67, died Monday, September 21, at Diversicare in Martin.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Mrs. Ferrell was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Homer Ferrell; her parents, Glynn Rae Quarles and Thelma Joyce Crowell Quarles, one brother, Tommy Quarles.

She is survived by two sons, Robert (Buster) Ferrell and Jesse Ferrell both of Martin; four grandchildren.

(Murphy Funeral Home)