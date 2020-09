2020 – 2020

NASHVILLE – Joseph Nicholas Roth Jr., infant son of Joseph Nicholas Roth Sr. and Allison Gail North died on September 15, in Nashville. Besides his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Colton Terry, Bryson North, his grandparents, Anna Dean, James Dean, James North, Magan North, Timothy Roth, Mary Roth. Visitation with the family was held on Saturday, September 19 at Palmersville Baptist Church.

(Bowlin Funeral Home)