Glenda Taylor

1939 – 2020

MARTIN – Mrs. Glenda C. Taylor, age 81, died Friday, September 18, at Diversicare in Martin.

Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Lamar Taylor; her son, Cecil David Taylor; her parents, Lunie Hardin and Lillan Foreman Hardin.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Donald) Rogers and Carolyn (Steve) Robinson; one son, Kelly (Lisa) Taylor all of Martin; two brothers, Gaylon (Betty Ann) Hardin of Dyer, TN and Glenn (Lois) Hardin of Millington, TN; ten grandchildren.

(Murphy Funeral Home)