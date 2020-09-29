Dwight Merritt

1947 – 2020

MARTIN – Mr. Dwight Lee Merritt, 72, of Martin died Tuesday, September 15, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. He was born December 6, 1947, in Martin, the son of Joe and Norma Merritt.

Graveside services were on Friday, September 18, in East Side Cemetery with Rev. Randy Cooper officiating.

He is survived by his wife Dianne of 53 years, a daughter Dana (David) Hart, a son Derek (LeAnne) Merritt and four grandchildren, Nicholas and Kyle Hart, Davin and Lauren Merritt, and a brother Jeff Merritt all of Martin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Norma Merritt.

