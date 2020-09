1964 – 2020

MILAN – Memorial service for David Keymon age 56 of Milan, TN was held on Friday September 18th at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery, with burial to follow. David is survived by his wife Sandy Keymon of Milan, son Jeremy Keymon of Milan, daughters Brooklyn Keymon and Savannah L. Keymon of Milan, and sister April Michelle Keymon. He was preceded in death by his parents Howard Keymon and Patsy Wynn.

(Williams Funeral Home)