1954 – 2020

DRESDEN – David Dean Woodruff, 66, resident of Dresden, TN, died on Sept. 17, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center of natural causes.

Born in Henry County, TN, and raised in Eads, TN, the son of Lowell Dean (deceased) and Peggy Woodruff. David attended Collierville High School before joining Holiday Inns and retiring after 36 years of service. During his 36 year career he served 10 years as the Foodservice and Laundry Equipment Specialist. Then relocated to Georgia as a Hotel Furnishing Salesman then moved to North Carolina as the District Director overseeing and directing franchise operations and finally moving to Florida and served his last 18 years as the Director of Franchise Sales and Development covering Florida and the Caribbean.

He leaves his wife of 37 years, Bert Woodruff, his son Brian Woodruff, daughter-in-law Amanda Chambers Woodruff, daughter Angela Martinez, son-in-law Wilfredo Martinez, daughter Wendy Gray & her fiancé Bill Shoemaker, and five grandchildren: Steven, Aaron, Jonas, Everett and Jacob. He also leaves his mother Peggy Mansfield Woodruff and brother Donald, sister-in-law Monica, brother Daryl and brother Dennis (deceased).

No service will be held. In lieu of flowers it would be appreciated that any commemoration be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Give Kids the World.

